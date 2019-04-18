Colorado city votes to rename 'Swastika Acres' subdivision

A city council in central Colorado voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a subdivision called “Swastika Acres” to “Old Cherry Hills.”

The Cherry Hills Village subdivision’s former name had no connection to Nazism and predated the party by decades, a report said. The name came from the Denver Land Swastika Company that divided the land at the turn of the 20th century, Fox 31 in Denver reported. The change was spearheaded by Councilman Dan Sheldon.

“Swastika Acres” does not appear on road signs but it is on real estate closing documents, according to Fox 31.

Although the name change was popular among residents, at least one woman, who lost relatives in the Holocaust, said the name should be preserved for historical reasons.

The law for a name change used to require 100 percent of landowners to approve, however, the city council obtained an ordinance requiring only 51 percent approval.