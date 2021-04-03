ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comments through the end of April on plans to remove some 3,500 wild horses from public land in southwestern Wyoming.

The federal agency seeks to allow between 1,500 and 2,165 wild horses in areas of the Red Desert outside Rock Springs.

An estimated 5,105 wild horses currently live in those areas.

The roundups could begin as soon as July and be completed this year or occur over several years.

The horses would be sent to holding facilities where they would be prepared for adoption.

Horses that don’t meet adoption criteria would be sent to off-range pastures.

Comments can be submitted here.

