News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The tarmac at the Pocatello Regional Airport may soon be as empty as the parking lot. Delta Airlines is asking to suspend its commercial flights from the regional airport.

The airline filed for a temporary service exemption with the Dept. of Transportation last week. Pocatello flyers would be redirected to the Idaho Falls regional airport for local flights. The airline says it is trying to save money during the pandemic. However, Pocatello regional airport manager, Alan Evans hopes the airline will reconsider.

“If they are granted this we would lose all commercial flights for whatever period of time. We’re asking them not to grant this. We feel it could be detrimental to Pocatello,” Evans said.

Pocatello Regional Airport is one of nine airports throughout the country that could be affected by Delta’s decision.