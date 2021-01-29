BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – One of our community’s most popular events is on schedule for 2021.

Committee members met Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

General Manager Brandon Bird says plans are in place to host the event in its entirety.

Last year’s fair was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather.

Despite the setbacks, Bird says he was delighted with last year’s event and is looking forward to what they can accomplish in the fall.

“We’re very pleased and happy with how last year turned out in the face of much adversity. But people should know right now we’re moving on to a good 2021,” he said. “Plans are in the works to make this year as big as we can make it, and we look forward to having all of our fairgoer friends returning September 3rd through the 11th.”

Bird says the fairgrounds will also host events in May and into the summer months.

