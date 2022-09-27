IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines.

No power lines are down, and there is no hazard to the public.

There are no injuries reported.

Idaho Falls Fire Department is also on scene with Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber addressing the issue which resulted in additional issues with those connected to those communication lines.

