Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded $48.9 million in federal funding for 102 projects across the state. The coronavirus relief money will be used to support improved broadband infrastructure, equipment, and services.

Governor Brad Little said the funding would serve 43,000 households, most of them in rural communities of less than 3,000 residents. Public safety and local government will receive 23 of the 102 grants.

“In the short-term, this investment in broadband connectivity will assist with our ongoing COVID-19 response by supporting student remote learning, telehealth, work-from-home opportunities in more parts of the state, and improved government services,” Governor Little said. “In the long-term, we will see better opportunities for economic development in underserved parts of Idaho.”

Little said his priority was to fund projects in small communities that are either unserved or receive broadband with 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload or less speeds. The state began accepting grant applications June 29.

“We appreciate the $50 million in CARES Act funding approved by the Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee for new Idaho broadband infrastructure in areas identified by the Governor’s Broadband Task Force last year,” said Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “These projects will help many rural communities and tens of thousands of households with new high-speed internet service for remote learning, working, local government services and telehealth access.”

You can review the full list of grant recipients here.