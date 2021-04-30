IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls and the Soup Kitchen INC has ended joint operations.

The two agencies began planning the separation of services since October 2020.

Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said in a press release Friday the growth in our community’s needs for emergency food options called for the combined efforts of the two agencies to come to an end.

The Food Basket organization experienced an increase of more than 130% in 2020, and the Soup Kitchen saw a significant change in the number of meals they were serving as well.

While the need for services swelled, nearly 90% of volunteers curtailed their involvement due to pandemic concerns.

“We have worked hard to rebuild our volunteer networks over the last several months, and things are coming together thanks to our community,” Jackson said.

The Soup Kitchen contracted with the Food Basket four years ago to provide day-to-day operational services and support.

“We will continue to partner with the Community Food Basket for storage space at their warehouse and on advocacy issues related to food insecurity,” Soup Kitchen board chair Todd DeVries said. “We appreciate the excellent support Ariel and her team provide.”

The Soup Kitchen is now hiring a permanent manager to operate its program.

