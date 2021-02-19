IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Souper Bowl 2021 officially wrapped up Thursday, as students at Idaho Falls High School loaded food donations on a truck bound for the Community Food Basket.

The competitive food drive between Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School generated more than 160,000 canned or non-perishable food items for the Community Food Basket.

As for the competition, Idaho Falls High School ended up with 53,290 cans. For its part, Skyline students collected more than 110,000 cans of food.

