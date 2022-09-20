IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Funding allocated to reach children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is fully distributed earlier than anticipated. No new applications for the Idaho Community Program grants will be accepted.

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has supported more than 80 community partners through multiple rounds of Community Program funding. The grants were a part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund. They were allocated to expand access to programing, enhance behavioral health supports, and help bring students back up to speed after missed learning opportunities.

“We are excited to be able to fund such a diverse group of organizations for this final year,” Idaho Child Care Program Manager Ericka Rupp said. “We had anticipated funding cycles through 2023, but due to demand reached our funding threshold earlier than expected.”

DHW announced the partners awarded in Phase 2 of the Idaho Community Program Grant below:

2C Kids Succeed Basin School District Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS) Boys & Girls Clubs () Brighter Future Health Inc. Cascade After-School Program (CAPS) Cascade Public Library Children’s Home Society of Idaho Community Youth in Action Education Foundation of Teton Valley Emmett School District Get Ready to Learn, Kuna Giraffe Laugh Inc. Hope Education Consulting I have a Dream Foundation-Idaho Idaho Alliance of Boys & Girls Club Idaho Association for Education of Young Children () Jannus Inc. & the Idaho Out-of-School Network Idaho Resilience Project Kendrick Jt. School District/Juliaetta Elementary school KoolMinds Academy of Learning Kuna Counseling Center Lee Pesky Learning Center Life Counseling Center Lincoln County Youth Center Madison School District #321/Madison Cares Marsing School District Middleton Counseling Murtaugh School District Parma School District #137 Pearl Health Clinic Real Solutions Counseling Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition The Green Apple Project Tidwell Social Work Services & Consulting Inc. Treasure Valley Family YMCA United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville United Way of North Idaho United Way of South-Central Idaho United Way of Southeastern Idaho United Way of Treasure Valley University of Idaho Extension Programs () University of Idaho-McCall Outdoor Science School Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center Upriver Youth Leadership Council Wilderness Science Education (Payette Children’s Forest) Willow Center for Grieving Children

