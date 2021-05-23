Signs of support over Rigby Middle School

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby Police are offering what they call a “community recovery meeting” for the families affected by the shooting at Rigby Middle School.

On Monday, May 24, people are invited to attend Southfork Elementary School, located at 327 N 4100 E in Rigby, at 4 p.m. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Travis Bybee will offer tools for helping yourself and others recover from trauma.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson is expected to give an update on the investigation as well.

People are also welcome to join the meeting via Zoom, through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87290811687

