Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County Health Department believes community transmission is present in Teton County, Wyo. after follow up by the Wyoming Department of Health for the third COVID-19 case identified Tuesday night was completed.

The Teton County Health Department was also notified of two more positive COVID-19 test results completed by private labs Wednesday for a total case count of five.

Details on these new cases is not yet available.

The definition of community transmission is having more than one case in a community that is not linked and the source of the infection is unknown.

As testing becomes more widely available, more cases can be expected.

The follow up the two new cases is ongoing. People who may have had close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 are identified and contacted by the Wyoming Department of Health. Contract tracing is important as it helps to stop transmission of the virus in the community through early identification and prompt quarantine or isolation of potentially exposed individuals.

Currently, the patient (case three) has been ordered to be in isolation and is recovering at home. All family members are quarantined at home.

The Teton County Health Department wants to remind all Teton County, WY residents:

To stay home when sick and to avoid contact with others unless you need to seek medical attention. Individuals with a fever, cough or influenza-like illness, regardless of travel history should call the St. John’s Health hotline at 307-739-4898 options 3 for a phone evaluation. If you are having a true medical emergency, please call 911.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, faucets, sinks, phones, keypads, etc.

Follow advice from the CDC on how to protect yourself.

The Teton County Health Department is working with our local, state and federal partners to keep our community safe. To receive more information and updates on COVID-19 in Teton County, WY please go to www.tetoncountywy.gov/health or sign up for Teton

County Emergency Management’s COVID-19 specific Nixle group by texting 888777 TC_COVID.