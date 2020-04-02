BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported community transmission of COVID-19 in Bonneville County. Two more cases were also confirmed Thursday.

Bonneville County Case #1: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 40s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Bonneville County Case #2: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 30s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating both cases. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.

Community transmission means the spread of illness for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to Bonneville County, community transmission of COVID-19 has been

identified in our health district (Madison, Jefferson, and Teton Counties), neighboring jurisdictions (Bingham County), and adjacent states (Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Oregon, and Washington).

Community transmission of COVID-19 knows no borders. Once community transmission occurs, the assumption is that the virus that causes COVID-19 is everywhere.

“Now, more than ever, the Stay at Home order is imperative to follow. If you have not been taking this matter seriously, today is the day to understand the gravity of the situation. Staying at home (especially if you are not feeling well), avoiding nonessential travel, and social distancing will help to slow the transmission of COVID-19,” stated Geri Rackow, Eastern Idaho Public Health Director.