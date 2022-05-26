POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the community are invited to help with Idaho State University’s production of Urinetown: The Musical.

On Saturday, May 28, and Tuesday, May 31, from 2-4 p.m. the production crew is looking for help in the ISU theatre shop, on the stage, and in the costume shop. Anyone who lends a hand will also get their name in the printed program. Volunteers are asked to meet in the Bistline Theatre of the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Urinetown: The Musical cast will also be featured at the Portneuf Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 28, at noon for sneak a peek of some of the toe-tapping music from the production.

The musical is part of ISU’s Summer Community Theatre program, a longstanding tradition that recently returned thanks to a generous gift from Farm Bureau Insurance of Idaho. Urinetown: The Musical will be performed in the Bistline Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 10, 11, 13, and 16-18. More information is available HERE.

