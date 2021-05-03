POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck took part in the annual community-wide spring cleanup on Saturday.

Participants met at the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park, where they received a free pancake and sausage breakfast cooked up by the Chamber Chiefs.

The annual cleanup was spearheaded by the Community Beautification Council, which is a committee of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

Council member Mark Dahlquist said that this was a great opportunity for all residents to come together and spend a couple of hours serving the community.

“Getting out for a couple of hours on a Saturday morning in the spring to make our community look and feel better about itself is such a rewarding experience,” Dahlquist said..

Areas prioritized during the cleanup included surroundings along Hiline Road and Yellowstone Avenue.

