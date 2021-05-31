JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — New technology that tracks health data and other critical information about cattle is being tested on a ranch in Wyoming.

The company HerdDogg recently moved from Ashland, Oregon, to Laramie.

HerdDogg puts Bluetooth technology in cattle ear tags, enabling ranchers to use their phones to collect information about their herd.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports HerdDogg is working with Jackson’s Lockhart Cattle Company to try out its latest Bluetooth platform.

Bluetooth tags are more expensive than radio frequency tags.

Company officials predict that customers will pay more for beef with history they can trace.

