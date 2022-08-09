BONNEVILLE, Idaho (KIFI) – Events are in full swing at the Bonneville County Fair, and the beef show has been a big draw.

Crowds gathered at the Bonneville County fairgrounds to see this year’s prospective show cattle.

Children ages 8 through 18 spent this past year raising cattle for the show. Bonneville County fair board member, Doug Barnard, says it’s a big responsibility.

“You then figure out that it takes a lot of effort to keep them alive and to keep them healthy and to work with them so that they will show well. And it’s something that takes daily hands-on,” Barnard said. “So as you do that, by the time the child reaches their second or third year, we see that they’re hooked.”

There are plenty more livestock shows and activities going on this week all leading up to Friday’s Round-Robin, where all the best livestock will be in the show.

