TETON VILLAGE, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – Low temperatures and howling winds couldn’t stop 24 skiers and snowboarders from taking a leap towards $10,000.

Competitors from all of the world gathered at Jackson Hole for the annual Kings & Queens of Corbet’s Tuesday.

Italian freeride skier Arianna Tricomi’s run during the first round was the first time she had ever taken a stab at the slope.

“I wasn’t prepared,” she said. “I stood at the top of Corbet’s for the first time this morning.”

Tricomi was excited to drop in but ending up flying in, despite her original plan.

“When I start, I’m like ‘Ah, maybe just a little jump.’ And then it turned out a little bigger than expected,” she said. “I’m super stoked, I stomped it and actually super happy I jumped into it.”

But the athletes weren’t the only ones who were excited. Large crowds gathered around the bottom of the run to catch all the action.

“It’s so hype in there. We’re just yelling and so excited for all these guys to be sending it and stomping it down here,” Jackson native Wyatt Gentry said.

Wyatt and his brother Luke are homeschooled and said they get to hit the mountain nearly every day. As such, the Gentry’s are no stranger to Corbet’s Couloir.

“One day last spring, we think we did 14 Corbet’s laps in one day,” Luke said. “That’s our record, I think.”

As experienced senders, the Gentry brothers know what it takes to make it over the edge.

“I’ve been in there and I know how scary it is. And for these people – oh, come up the first time and I’m gonna go throw a huge trick into it – is just so cool,” Wyatt explained.

While Luke and Wyatt haven’t competed in King and Queens yet, another rider who calls Jackson home was competing for his third time.

Cam Fitzpatrick has ridden the couloir more than 100 times, starting at the age of six.

“My dad kinda just pushed me into it,” he said.

Despite being a Corbet’s veteran, Fitzpatrick said he had never attempted the trick he pulled on Tuesday.

“I’m just happy I got down, I kinda fell down the whole run a little bit … trying to mix it up from the last couple years.”

No winners have been crowned yet. Judging will be held on Feb. 14, with an awards ceremony to follow on Feb. 15.