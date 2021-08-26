IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Take a look at this graphic just released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

It shows COVID-19 hospitalization in the state from June of last year through August 21 of this year.

The blue line is all COVID-19 patients being treated which is still below the peak we saw back in December.

But when it comes to those in the ICU and on a ventilator, both of those numbers are higher the the December peak.

Health officials say these numbers are very concerning when it comes to hospital capacity.

