IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There are some growing shortages over the flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day. Most national florists have had trouble getting supplies in time for this holiday due to the pandemic.

The good news is that our local florists seem to be okay. They are stating they should have enough flowers for everyone before the holiday since they are getting in shipments that were placed back this summer, well in advance. They do warn however that specific kinds of flowers could run out. Prices have had to take a slight increase as a result of this slight shortage.

Those who take home flowers are reminded to cut off the stems and to water frequently.

