IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The already congested interchange at Interstate 15 and Highway 20 got even more congested Thursday.

A large concrete slab fell off a semi-truck and into the middle of Highway 20 around 11:41 a.m.

Idaho State Police investigated the single-vehicle property damage crash and reports Allan Wiberg, 54, of Murray, UT, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2004 Peterbilt pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a large concrete wall.

According to ISP, Wiberg took the northbound I-15 119 exit and attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound US 20 when the concrete wall broke loose and came to rest in the median of US 20.

US 20 was blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to remove the wall.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

