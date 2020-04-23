Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public health is working with community partners, private labs and Idaho State University to start commercial testing in Bannock County.

The first testing location is at Dyer Hall on ISU’s campus. Due to the limited supply of testing kits, health officials are being selective for who is eligible for testing. Those who are symptomatic or have an underlying health issue will get priority over those who may be ill but not fit the criteria.

Bannock County has remained stagnant with only five cases over the past few weeks. However, Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the virus could be much more prevalent in our community than the numbers would indicate. Now, they expect our confirmed case numbers to rise over the next few weeks.