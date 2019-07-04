Connecticut cops search reservoir in Jennifer Dulos investigation

Police searching for missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos scoured a reservoir near the home of her estranged husband Wednesday.

New Canaan police said in a statement that members of the Connecticut State Police K-9 unit searched the property of the Metropolitan District Commission reservoir in West Hartford “as a part of the ongoing criminal investigation” into Dulos’ disappearance.

MISSING CONNECTICUT MOM JENNIFER DULOS’ FAMILY, FRIENDS, DENY HER CASE IS A ‘GONE GIRL’ DISAPPEARANCE

The statement did not say what investigators were searching for or what, if anything, they found. The Hartford Courant reported that the western edge of the reservoir is just a half-mile away from Fotis Dulos’ residence in Farmington.

Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since May 24, when she dropped off her children at school in New Canann. Fotis Dulos has denied having anything to do with his wife’s disappearance, a claim he repeated in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

FOTIS DULOS MAINTAINS INNOCENCE IN FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW SINCE WIFE’S DISAPPEARANCE

Fotis Dulos told WNBC-TV that while he and Jennifer had their differences during their divorce and child custody case, he wished no harm upon her.

“Statistically when this [a spouse disappearance] happens,” Dulos said, “90 or 95 percent [of the time] it’s the spouse.”

Dulos claimed he belongs “in the 5 or 10 percent” of spouses who are innocent.

Fotis Dulos also put out a statement Tuesday night asking the public to “keep my children and Jennifer in your thoughts.”

“My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright [sic] eventually,” he said. “I understand the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same.”

SISTER OF JENNIFER DULOS’ ESTRANGED HUSBAND SAYS HE’S ‘NOT THE PERSON THEY SAY HE IS’

Fotis Dulos’ sister told Fox 61 many relatives and friends don’t believe Fotis Dulos was capable of harming his wife.

Rena Dulos, who lives in Greece, described her brother as someone who wanted to “have a big family under his paternal ‘wings'” and also “lovingly spontaneous to the core when it comes down to lifting other peoples’ spirits around him.”

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege the couple discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors have consistently hinted more charges were likely, but have yet to file any other counts. Fotis Dulos is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos’ five children, who are aged 8 to 13 and include two sets of twins, have been staying with Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. Both Farber and Fotis Dulos are seeking custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.