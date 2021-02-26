Google Earth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls-based Conrad and Bischoff, Inc. announced Friday it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Parkland Corporation. Conrad and Bischoff has been a family owned and operated business since 1959.

The company is a retail, commercial, wholesale, and lubricant business with operations in Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. Parkland is one of North America and the Caribbean’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products.

Conrad and Bischoff is one of the largest fuel distributors in Idaho with 17 retail sites and one travel center, two Shell-branded retail sites in Jackson and Elko, Nevada. All are branded “KJ’s Super Stores”.

The company owns and operates terminals in Nampa and Idaho Falls, two bulk plants in Idaho Falls and Jackson, and supplies fuel to 39 dealers in three states. It has more than 400 employees.

“Our assets, including our extensive rail networks and storage facilities, make a strong infrastructure connection for Parkland’s existing operations in Utah, Colorado, Montana, and the Dakotas, which will provide our employees more growth opportunities and enable even greater service for our customers,” said Jared Neville, board member of Conrad & Bischoff. “More importantly, however, our decision to join forces with Parkland was due to the longstanding, deep and caring relationship we have had with Parkland USA’s leadership team that gave us comfort and confidence that the acquisition and integration would be handled the right way.”

The company will operate under Parkland USA, a division of Parkland, comprising several wholly owned subsidiaries. It will do business as its own Regional Operating Center.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The post Conrad and Bischoff announces acquisition agreement appeared first on Local News 8.