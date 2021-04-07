Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is convinced it has a plan that could benefit the Gill family and open up the Northern South Park area to profitable development.

The family requested a large up-zone last year and the Town of Jackson and Teton County Commission opened the area to growth. They also established a neighborhood planning process to design the neighborhood in partnership with the landowners.

Key to the Alliance plan is a proposal that allows landowners to continue working the land for another 100 years. If designed in compliance with the Teton County Comprehensive Plan, the plan could create 930 new homes, with about 400 single-family residences and 500 multi-family homes.

The Alliance said that could create almost $100 million of additional value for the homeowners, even after providing affordable housing and protecting wildlife.

They propose permanent “deed restrictions” that would require local ownership or occupancy and stay with the property, no matter who buys them. The object is to meet the housing needs of local workers.

71% of new homes (about 650 residences) can be affordable forever. It projects affordable home prices selling between $150,000 and $644,000, with the majority around $398,000.

You can review the full JHCA proposal here.

