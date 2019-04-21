Conservative views got prep-school student, 16, expelled, parents claim

A Connecticut couple intends to sue their 16-year-old son’s former prep school, alleging he was expelled for espousing conservative political views in class, according to a report.

Theodore and Sonia Mancini of West Hartford said their son, Michael Mancini, was “scrutinzed and tormented for his conservative views on subjects, views which he defended with facts,” after a disagreement with students in English class at Cheshire Academy, the New Haven Register reported.

The teen disagreed with classmates who claimed William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” portrayed transgenderism in a positive light, saying it “was not historically accurate because up until the Twentieth Century that kind of behavior was frowned upon in England.”

Michael Mancini was expelled from the school after his father launched a website detailing his son’s treatment following the classroom incident, according to the suit.

School officials received notice of the lawsuit Wednesday, according to Jamie Sullivan, the Hartford-based attorney who is representing the Mancinis in the case.

The suit says the school broke its promises that it would be tolerant of the teen’s conservative views when it recruited him to play football, according to the paper.

The school declined to comment on the matter, but Head of School Julie Anderson told parents in a letter that a student – who was not identified – had been expelled “following a fair process,” according to the paper.

“This student was given a number of chances to adhere to our expectations and the rules and code of conduct of Cheshire Academy,” the letter said. “Contrary to what you may have read, our decision was not based on an opposition to political dialogue. We will take steps to defend the good name and reputation of CA, and will continue to work with legal counsel through this unfortunate episode.”

Sullivan said the family is seeking to have Michael Mancini reinstated at the school as well as monetary damages. He said the lawsuit will be filed early this week.