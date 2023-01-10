IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision.

There are temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and detours in place until Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen conditions.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact JM Concrete at (208) 604-1735.

