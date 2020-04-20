Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction on Interstate 15 between Dubois and Hamer starting Monday.

According to ITD, this section of roadway on I-15 has reached the end of its design life and will be reconstructed to meet current design standards.

You can expect reduced speeds and width restrictions throughout the work zone as traffic control will be in effect, and traffic will be merged to single-lane two-way traffic.

ITD encourages drivers to slow down, pay attention, follow posted speed limit signs and watch for crews working in the area.

This project is expected to be completed by this fall.