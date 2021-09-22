IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has contracted with Depatco to complete work on Northgate Mile/Highway 26 railroad underpass between E Street and South Boulevard.

The work began Wednesday and involves a detour of northbound traffic. The southbound lanes remain open.

The roadway under the railroad underpass will be removed and replaced with a new concrete road section.

This construction is scheduled to take approximately 45 days, barring unforeseen conditions.

