POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction on the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center is on track to be completed in spring 2023.

Construction on the 26,000-square-foot building on East Bonneville Street and Memorial Drive began one year ago.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see the progress of our new home. We are excited to host our Bengal alumni, friends and supporters next year. The Bengal Alumni Center will provide a place for our communities to feel a stronger sense of belonging with their alma mater bringing current students and alumni together,” said Ryan Sargent, executive director of the ISU Alumni Association. “The new event space and outdoor courtyard will allow for larger events and gatherings to take place on campus, allowing the entire Bengal community to come together and share our love for Idaho State.

Inside the center, the main spaces and features will include the ICCU Events Hall, the Dr. William L. and Doris A. Brydon Atrium, the Dennis C. and Pamela K. Moodie Living Room, the Papenberg Hall of Champions, the ISU Sports Hall of Fame, the John D. and Michelle Sargent Fireplace and the Executive Board Room. Outdoors, surrounding the center, the Bengal community can walk through the C. William and Marilyn Kent Byrne Courtyard, enjoy the beautiful Alumni Welcome Gardens and share memories around the Andrea Storjohann Firepit.

The center will also feature an Alumni Office Suite for Alumni staff, the Vice President of University Advancement’s office, the Development Executive Director’s office and office space for the Advancement Services team.

Friends of ISU can still purchase an engraved commemorative paver, which will make up the patio surrounding the Andrea Storjohann Firepit. More information about purchasing a paver and construction progress can be found on the Alumni Association website.

