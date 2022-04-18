IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fiber optic cables are snaking their way under Idaho Falls every day.

Workers are now two years into a four-year project to get high-speed access to homes in Idaho Falls.

Fiber transmits information through strands of glass and is faster than any other material.

“It’s state of the art in the sense that it’s the amount of data that can be transmitted over it is just astronomical,” said Jace Yancey, Idaho Falls Power Operation Technology Manager. “Meaning you haven’t been able to find a limit for it yet.”

Supply line issues made it difficult to get ahold of needed materials. But they say there are already enough materials to complete the network.

“We have lead times of upwards of 50 to 52 weeks, which, you know, it takes a year to get material here so it’s been, you know, a challenge,” said Yancey. “We feel like we’ve got everything that we need in order to, to complete and finish the build. But there’s just you know, some of the hurdles that we go through.”

You can find the network timeline for your neighborhood at Idaho Falls Fiber.

