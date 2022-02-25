POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello recently awarded IMCO General Construction, Inc. to construct a new Booster Station and Transmission line off of Pocatello Creek Road with funding provided through the Water Department’s capital reserve budget.

The contractor has mobilized to the site, and construction will begin on February 28.

The Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project will provide additional water supply and redundancy for the Highland Bench area. The project consists of a new booster pump station and over 2 miles of water transmission pipe ranging in size from 24-30 inches in diameter. The project route has been identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor.

The construction work will be completed in several phases with a project duration of 18 months.

Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazards associated with construction and to have them stay a safe distance from construction zones.

Residents who have questions about this or any Water Department projects may contact department staff at 208-234-6182.

The post Construction on Pocatello Booster Station and Transmission line begins Monday appeared first on Local News 8.