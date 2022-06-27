IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Improvements to storm drains and water lines along Westhill Avenue in Idaho Falls began Monday Construction will extend north to Brenthaven Drive.

The anticipated completion time is the end of September, barring unforeseen conditions. Access will remain open to all residences and businesses in the area.

You can view an interactive map HERE.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

