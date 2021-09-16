RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will continue and begin new work on multiple highway projects throughout the region from now until late fall.

Six different projects will address portions of Idaho Highway 33, US-20 and US-26 to provide for a smoother and safer driving experience for motorists.

ID-33

• Roadway reconstruction from Newdale to Teton (milepost 100 – 107).

US-20

• Installation of center line rumble strips in Island Park (milepost 363.7 – 406.3).

• Roadway rehabilitation from Sheep Falls to Pinehaven in Island Park (milepost 395 – 377.5).

• Preservation work on 14 bridges in Madison and Fremont counties (milepost 331.9 – 398.76).

US-26

• Roadway rehabilitation from Swan Valley to the Wyoming State Line (milepost 376.8 – 403).

• Replacement of drain catch basins, asphalt and curb at the railroad underpass in Idaho Falls (milepost 333.5).

For construction along ID-33 and US-20, motorists will encounter lane reductions. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to direct traffic through work zones in the Newdale and Island Park area. Night work on various bridges along US-20 will also take place between the hours of 8 p.m to 6 a.m.

Lane reductions are also in effect for the rehabilitation project on US-26, with pilot cars present to direct motorists.

While work occurs on US-26 at the railroad underpass, both northbound lanes will be closed between D Street and South Boulevard. A detour will be in place for non-commercial motorists and trucks will be advised to use an alternate route.

“These projects are an important part of preserving and extending the life of our roadways,” ITD District Engineer Jason Minzghor said. “We appreciate the patience of all motorists traveling through the area while construction is underway.”

When traveling through work zones, drivers are advised to pay attention to signage, slow down and watch for workers and heavy equipment in the area.

