Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) plans to remove and replace concrete in the stilling basin and spillway face at American Falls Dam beginning next week.

The work is expected to continue from August through December.

Idaho Power is part of a technical team that is working with BOR on water quality planning. The utility said the work should not affect public facilities at Trenner Park, American Falls Park, or the Power County Boat Ramp, which are all on the south side of the river.

Snake River access below the powerhouse and in the dam’s tailrace and West Boat Ramp could be disrupted by work area restrictions and construction traffic.

Reservoir fisheries might be impacted, depending on the extent water levels need to be drawn down for repair work.

Downstream irrigators should not be impacted by the repair work. BOR may use Lake Walcott to assure adequate supply, should American Falls outflow be affected.

The current American Falls dam and power plant were built in 1976. The restoration work is the result of regular safety inspections.