IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will be temporarily closing the eastbound Grandview Dr. right-lane onto US 20.

This temporary lane closure will be closed starting Tuesday at 9 p. m. thru Sunday, June 20.

During this temporary lane closure, work will entail relocating and assembling the traffic signal, paving, pouring and curing concrete. Pedestrian access will be established during this next phase as crews will have a walking path open to the public.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to the work zone signage, follow the appropriate detour signs and plan their commute accordingly.

