POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training Health Programs has received a $281,000 grant to improve programs for community members, first responders and health care professionals.

The grant, funded by the State of Idaho, will be split among many different areas within the CEWT Health Programs. Grant funds will be used for training instructors, providing advanced training for EMTs and CNAs, mental health awareness, and Mental Health First Aid training for community members throughout our region and will include specialized certification for law enforcement, first responders, educators and health care professionals.

Mental Health Awareness Week and continued mental health education is a major focus of the grant. Mental Health First Aid courses will be funded by the grant, and participants can take the course free of charge.

To register for classes or for more information, visit cetrain.isu.edu, in the CEWT catalog, or contact the CEWT office at (208) 282-3372.

The post Continuing Education and Workforce Training receives grant for health programs, mental health training appeared first on Local News 8.