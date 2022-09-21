BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County residents who have been using the Idaho Falls Public Library services and live outside the Idaho Falls boundaries are being asked to return all checked out items by Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Bonneville County Library District and Idaho Falls Public Library are officially parting ways on Friday, Sept. 30.

Then, those who still wish to use the Idaho Falls Library who live outside the city limits will need to purchase a non-resident library card.

The non-resident card will cover online services and is $120 per year per household.

Bonneville County Library District is still working to open their new Ammon and Westside locations.

The two organizations decided to part ways in May 2022 due to disagreements of how much residents should pay from taxes to continue use.

The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.