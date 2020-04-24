Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls City Council has approved an $86,060 contract to begin the schematic design development process for a new Idaho Falls Police Complex. The contract was awarded to Architect Design Group of Winter Park, Florida.

Late last year, the city purchased the former Livestock Auction Company yard on Northgate Mile as a likely site for the project.

The architectural firm will begin basic site evaluations and develop a preliminary estimate of probable development costs. That estimate will be used by the city to budget for completion of the project.

The first phase of the project should be complete by July 31, 2020.