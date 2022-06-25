IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn along Milligan Road in Snake River Landing throughout the day on Sunday, June 26.

IFFD is asking the public to stay clear of the controlled burn along Milligan Road from just south of the intersection of Milligan Road and Pier View Drive to south of The Waterfront in Snake River Landing.

“Road signs will be placed at the point where Milligan Road turns from a paved road to a dirt road,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We are asking the public to obey the signs and not go beyond that point or risk getting trapped on a dead end road where we are burning. “

The live burn is necessary to burn off brush along the riverbank in preparation for the fireworks display during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing on July 4. Reducing fuels will alleviate secondary fires due to fall out from the fireworks display. Firefighters are also using the opportunity to train personnel on prescribed burns, wildland fuels management, and incident command positions.

“We are providing advanced notification so that when people see smoke and flames they know it is us burning. We also want to reassure residents and businesses in Snake River Landing that firefighters will be closely monitoring and controlling the burn,” Hammon said.

The post Controlled burn at Snake River Landing set Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.