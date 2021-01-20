BANNOCK COUNTY (KIFI) – North Bannock Fire responded with the assistance of the Pocatello Fire Department to a controlled burn that got out of control in the Pocatello Creek Road area Tuesday.
The fire department reports a half acre was burned with no structures lost and no injuries.
The fire department reminds you burn permits are required for open burning.
