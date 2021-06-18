IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn along Milligan Road in Snake River Landing on Sunday.

IFFD is asking the public to stay clear Milligan Road from just south of the intersection of Milligan Road and Pier View Drive to south of The Waterfront in Snake River Landing from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

“Road signs will be placed at the point where Milligan Road turns from a paved road to a dirt road,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We are asking the public to obey the signs and not go beyond that point or risk getting trapped on a dead end road where we are burning.”

The live burn will burn off brush along the riverbank in preparation for the fireworks display during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing on July 3. Reducing fuels will alleviate secondary fires due to fall out from the fireworks display. Firefighters are also using the opportunity to train personnel on prescribed burns, wildland fuels management and incident command positions.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some recent structure fires and brush fires, so we want to provide advanced notification so that when people see smoke and flames they know it is us burning,” Hammon said. “We also want to reassure residents and businesses in the area that firefighters will be closely monitoring and controlling the burn.”

The post Controlled burn set for Sunday at Snake River Landing appeared first on Local News 8.