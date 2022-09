Stormy afternoon ahead of us with winds gusting to 30 mph from the south. Highs 79-81 in valley and 72 in Jackson. Some heavy downpours, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds are possible. Severity of storms will depend on cloudiness we receive. These storms continue to Thursday am with windy conditions and a drop in temps of 15 degrees or more.

