Travel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The coronavirus may not be here in Eastern Idaho, the impact can still be felt in our area. Hotels in Idaho Falls have seen an influx in visitors from China in recent years. Some reports say as many as 40% to 60% of our hotels are filled with groups headed to West Yellowstone. With the loss of tourism to our area there will most likely be a loss of income.