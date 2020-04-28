Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The effort to flatten Idaho’s curve is moving through Southeast Idaho.

Crush the Curve Idaho is a group of Idahoans that are testing people for COVID-19 virus & antibodies. After opening a site in Idaho Falls earlier this week, Pocatello is their next stop.

The testing site is at Idaho Central Credit Union’s headquarters, on Burley Drive in Chubbuck. Testing will be available to the public on Thursday.

Crush the Curve is partnering with the Portneuf Medical Center to test between 500-650 people daily.

“A lot of the people that are going to want to come and get tested are curious. They believe they’ve already had it, and that’s great,” Upson said.

“We want to help them have that personal check box for them to know. But the important message we want to get out is that if we want to take an action as an Idahoan, something we can do to help with the situation that we’re in, by coming in and getting tested, that’s an item action you can take.”

Tests are approved by the FDA and come from the University of Washington’s virology lab, according to Crush the Curve executive director Tina Upson.

Anyone who is not currently feeling coronavirus symptoms can be tested. Tests cost $95 without insurance, but Upson said the Portneuf Health Trust is covering costs for those who can’t afford it.

Upson said it’s too soon to determine which insurance companies will cover antibody tests.