Gas Prices

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you’re planning on making a drive, a little more could be coming out of your pocket.

Idaho gas prices have pushed higher in recent weeks, according to Gas Buddy Idaho. Gas prices have risen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51 per gallon Monday.

The national average price of gasoline increased for the second straight week.

With the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading into new countries, we still could see the current uptick slow with more countries potentially locking down travel.

“Coronavirus has slowed down demand for crude oil in China. Since that’s where 10s of thousands of cases are, reduced demand thereby shutting down transportation networks flight cancellations. So there’s been a significant reduction in oil demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy.

Experts believe it is nearly guaranteed that prices will be higher by April and May.