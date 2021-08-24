BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho state office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with guests Idaho Governor Brad Little, Dave Jeppesen, Director of the Department of Health and Welfare and state epidemiologist, Dr. Christine Hahn Tuesday.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing COVID pandemic including a vaccine update, steps being taken to curb infections and the current situation as it relates to the coronavirus in Idaho.

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday at noon MT.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-69955/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

“With the number of positive COVID 19 cases starting to rise again, the new school year now underway and colder weather right around the corner, many Idahoans are concerned about increased community spread. This forum gives us a chance to hear directly from the Governor about his latest efforts to curtail the pandemic and other updates related to public safety,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “This is also an opportunity for Idahoans to ask questions directly to the Governor and local health experts.”

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All questions callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

