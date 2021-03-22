IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health announced the presence of the United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus variant (B.1.1.7) as well as the California Coronavirus variant (B.1.429) Monday.

Both of these are variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both variants have been identified in other areas of the state.

With the emergence of these variants in Eastern Idaho, it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

These recommendations include:

Keeping hands clean and avoiding touching your face unnecessarily.

Staying home when sick except to seek medical attention.

Following all guidance on quarantine and isolation.

Maintaining space between yourself and others not of the same household.

When not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly.

Getting vaccinated when you are eligible.

The best results in reducing virus transmission come when all these strategies are done in conjunction with each other as no single intervention is perfect at reducing the spread of the virus.

For more information on the COVID vaccine, including who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, how to schedule an appointment, what to expect at your appointment, and vaccine safety and efficacy information, click HERE.

