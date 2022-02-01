CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Chubbuck Police Department, has confirmed the cause and manner of death of a 30-year-old Fort Hall woman whose body was discovered in a canal near in Chubbuck on May 15, 2021.

Officials say Samantha Bear’s cause of death is undetermined and the manner of death was accidental.

The autopsy was performed by the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Next of kin has been notified.

An undetermined cause of death means that, after a thorough and complete investigation, the coroner could not definitively confirm what caused the death because there may be multiple possible scenarios. In Bear’s case, the time elapsed between Bear’s death and her discovery has eroded evidence that may be able to help confirm a cause of death.

An accidental manner of death indicates an unnatural death resulted from an inadvertent chance happening. There is no current evidence to indicate Bear’s death was natural, homicidal or suicidal in nature.

If new evidence is presented or found, the investigation may be reopened. Any further information should be directed to the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office would like to extend its gratitude to the Chubbuck Police Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, Fort Hall Irrigation, and the Ada County Coroner’s Office for their assistance and cooperation in this case.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Samantha’s friends and family during this time,” Coroner Torey Danner said.

You can view our previous story HERE.

The post Coroner releases cause, manner of death of woman found in canal in Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.