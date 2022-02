POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – We are learning the cause of death after a man was found dead near the WinCo Foods store in Pocatello last week.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office says William Johnson of Pocatello died of hypothermia due to presumed alcohol intoxication.

Officials say his family has been notified.

The post Coroner releases cause of death after man found dead near WinCo appeared first on Local News 8.