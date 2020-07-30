Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Correction reports there are 253 men incarcerated at the St. Anthony Work Camp in St. Anthony.

IDOC says it has tested 119 of the men. As of Thursday, 7 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Anthony Work Camp is designed to house 262 low-risk, minimum and community-custody inmates.

According to the IDOC, there have been no reported positive COVID-19 cases at either the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center or the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.